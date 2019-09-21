One factory penalised for carcass trim non-compliance to date

A total of one meat processing plant has been penalised for non-compliance regarding carcass trimming so far this year, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

To date there have been over 400 inspections conducted in factories classifying carcasses, the department confirmed.

There were over 36,000 carcasses checked during these inspections.

To date in 2019, there were three carcasses penalised in one factory for non-compliance regarding carcass trim.

The company concerned was penalised under the legislation and this fine has been paid by the factory.

The name or names of all factories that were non-compliant with the legislation governing carcass presentation in 2019 will be published on the Department of Agriculture website, the authority confirmed.

2018 list

The department published its 2018 list last December, on Friday, December 21.

A total of 1.7 million carcasses have been slaughtered to December 2018, 1.7 million for the year 2017 and 1.6 million for 2016.

To date in 2018, there have been 521 inspections across 32 slaughter plants and 44,332 carcasses have been inspected by classification officers within the department.

In 2018, there were 19 instances of excessive carcass trimming: there were 11 from Kepak Clare; five from Emerald Isle Foods; and three carcasses from Kildare Chilling Company.