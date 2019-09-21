Tractor overturns on M7 motorway

Gardaí were called to the scene of a road incident earlier this evening, Friday, September 20, where a tractor overturned on a motorway.

The incident took place near Naas, Co. Kildare close to Junction 10 on the M7 motorway, Gardaí confirmed.

The incident occurred when the tractor in question ran into difficulties on the off-ramp at the junction and toppled over.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported; however, the driver was issued with a fixed charge penalty notice (FCPN) by attending Gardaí.

In a brief statement on the matter on social media, the Garda Síochána Twitter account tweeted:

“Naas Roads Policing Unit attend a road traffic collision this evening on M7 Junction 10.

“Tractor failed to negotiate bend on off ramp and overturned – thankfully no injuries – FCPN issued.”

Cows killed in hit-and-run

Meanwhile, last week Gardaí began investigations after two cows were killed in a hit-and-run incident in Co. Monaghan on Thursday, September 12.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí in Emyvale are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic collision which resulted in the death of two cows.

The incident occurred in Ardnasalem, Emyvale, Co. Monaghan, on [Thursday], September 12, at approximately 10:00am.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.