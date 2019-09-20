AXA Farm Hero winner to be announced tonight

The three finalists of the AXA Farm Hero competition will be on the Late Late Show on RTÉ One tonight, Friday, September 20, to find out who is the ultimate “Farm Hero” – and claim a first prize of €10,000.

The finalists, who will be interviewed by Ryan Tubridy tonight, comprise two finalists from Co. Cork and one from Co. Offaly, namely: Timothy O’Connell, Mallow, Co Cork; Paula and Peter Hynes, Aherla, Co. Cork; and Eugene O’Neill, Bracknagh, Co Offaly.

The AXA Farm Hero competition is a competition for the whole agricultural community, according to AXA, and is designed to encourage nominations for farmers who have done something extraordinary.

Assisting their fellow farmers who fell on hard times;

Delivering a community project on a voluntary basis; or

Helping neighbours who fell upon ill health. There’s no hard and fast definition; however, they may be:

The three finalists were chosen by a panel of judges.

Meanwhile, also lending a hand to promote the AXA Farm Hero, Tiger Roll – the winner of the last two Aintree Grand Nationals – was on show at the 2019 National Ploughing Championships, held from Tuesday until yesterday in Fenagh, Co. Carlow.

The four-legged champion was present at the AXA stand over the past few days where thousands of farmers were able to see him up close.