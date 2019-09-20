Pics: Action-packed weekend in store at Ballyjamesduff Mart

A busy weekend is on the cards in Ballyjamesduff Mart. On Saturday, September 21, the annual breeding sheep and multi-breed ram sale will take place.

This sale will kick off at 11:00am and a large entry of stock is expected on the day.

At 12:00pm, a machinery auction will begin. Inside, one auctioneer will be selling tools and small equipment, while larger machinery will go under the hammer outside.

Some of the machinery entered into the auction can be viewed in the gallery below.

On Tuesday, September 24, all five rings in Ballyjamesduff Mart will be in operation.

In conjunction with the normal weekly cattle sale, a clearance sale of a “top dairy herd” will also take place.

This sale will consist of 75 young PBNR Friesian cows – scanned in calf – and due from January on. Additionally, 10 freshly-calved heifers, 18 Jersey-cross and Jersey heifers – in calf to Jersey and due from January on – will also be on offer.