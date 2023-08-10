The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association hosted its all-Ireland finals in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon on Monday (August 7).

The event was originally scheduled for Cloone Show, Co. Leitrim, on the same day, however due to unfavourable weather conditions in the lead up, the decision was made to move to the indoor facility.

The change of venue certainly didn’t hamper spirits with an impressive 116 entries for the event.

It proved to be a day of dreams for the Connell family of Oldcastle, Co. Meath. At their first time exhibiting at the finals, they took home the title of intermediate and supreme champion with their sole exhibit.

Taking the accolade was their January 2022-born heifer Bellingham V Trish 3. The super stylish Trish is a daughter of popular artificial intelligence (AI) sire Intelagri Matteo, with the dam a daughter of the renowned Bohey Jasper.

Speaking about his champion, judge on the day, Matt Stoker of the Easton Greys herd in England said: “The supreme championship has three outstanding animals but for me it had to be the heifer, she walks well, has got width, style and pop.”

Standing as senior and reserve supreme champion was Lisduff Beuty Babe U640 from Leo McEnroe, Virginia, Co. Cavan.

This five-year-old cow was shown alongside her May-born bull calf. Sired by former stockbull Mogeely Josh and out of the homebred Lisduff Beauty Babe R317.

Beuty Babe also stood as overall champion last month at Oldcastle show against stiff competition. Reserve supreme All-Ireland champion, Lisduff Beuty Babe U640 from Leo McEnroe, Virginia, Co. Cavan. Exhibited by PJ Smith and Ann McEnroe. With sponsor Mark O’Rourke, Univet and judge Matt Stoker

Taking the junior championship was another Cavan breeder, this time Shane McKiernan with Drumcarbin Lord Zidane Z414.

Born January 2023, the young bull stood proud to be tapped out ahead of five other first prize-winners in the junior section. Sired by Loughlynn Hum Dinger, he is out of the homebred Drumcarbin Laura V316. Junior champion Drumcarbin Lord Zidane Z414 exhibited by Shane and Rian McKiernan and pictured with sponsor Mark O’Rourke, Univet.

Standing reserve to the ultimate champion in the intermediate section was Millbawn Aurora X290. Born in April 2021, this powerful heifer was bred and exhibited by Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford. Sired by Retties JFK, the senior heifer class winner is out of homebred dam Millbawn Aurora T238.

Taking reserve senior champion was the six-year-old cow Mogeely Diana T540. Brought out by Albert and Jennifer DeCogan, Castlemartyr, Co. Cork. This Wedderlie Oscalade R250 sired dam also stood as first placed senior cow at last years all-Ireland finals.

The DeCogan duo also claimed the reserve junior championship with Mogeely Merk Y857. This September 2022-born bull is sired by Ai sire Dunard Navigator and out of the homebred Mogeely Miylo V631.

These championships topped an exceptional day for the Cork breeders who also claimed a further two first places.

The finals were kickstarted by a very enthusiastic group of young handlers. Taken top spot in this section was Eoin Robinson, followed by Adam Kearney in second, Sam Ferguson in third and Cliona smith in fourth.

The judge commented on the great ability of all in the class and said only a hair split the prize-winners.

Angus Association championships full results

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Bull born before 1st September 2021:

Albert and Jennifer Den Cogan, Killamuckey, Castlemartyr. Co. Cork.

LAHEENS REPUTATION, date of birth (DOB) January 4, 2018, Sire; WEETON DIAMOND MINE P444, Dam; LAHEENS MIRANDA; Leo McEnroe, Maghera, Virginia, Co. Cavan.

LISDUFF DREAM ON X955, DOB, August 5, 2021, Sire; LISS BUSTER S621, Dam; LISDUFF DREAM ON S386; Albert and Jennifer Den Cogan, Killamuckey, Castlemartyr, Co. Cork.

CORLISMORE TOMOHAWK, DOB, April 14, 2020, Sire; HW FARGHAL T516, Dam; CORLISMORE P LADY; Pat and Finbarr Cahill, Shankill Lower, Co. Cavan.

LAVALLY ULTRA, DOB, March 26, 2021, Sire; HW FARGHAL T516, Dam; LAVALLY KYLIE.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Bull between September 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022:

Eoin Robinson, Ballykilroe, Ballinagore, Co. Westmeath.

GIGGINSTOWN THE VERY MAN X375, DOB, October 4, 2021, Sire; LUDDENMORE KINGKONG S273, Dam; GIGGINSTOWN MISS GRIT U817; Bernard Kerins, Carnaree, Ballymote, Co. Sligo.

KERINS VALIANT, DOB, May 19, 2022, Sire; EARLY SUNSET HIGH TIME 81G, Dam; KERINS TASMINE; Thomas F Beirne, Drumbeera, Gorvagh, Mohill Co. Leitrim.

DRUMBEERA JAY Z Y296, DOB, June 10, 2022, Sire; CAULRY NATIONWIDE, Dam; DRUMBEERA JENNY R211; Leo McEnroe, Maghera, Virginia, Co. Cavan.

LISDUFF RED LENNOX Y034, DOB, April 4, 2022, Sire; LISDUFF SPAINARD, Dam; LISDUFF RED LILLY W785.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Bull born between August 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022:

Albert and Jennifer De Cogan, Killamuckey, Castlemartyr, Co. Cork.

MOGEELY MERK Y857, DOB, September 9, 2022, Sire; DUNARD NAVIGATOR, Dam; MOGEELY MIYLO V631; Edel and Brendan McCawley, Coramucklagh North, Dowra, Co. Leitrim.

NEWBRIDGE VINNY, DOB, September 2, 1022, Sire; LANIGAN RED LOMBARD, Dam; NEWBRIDGE JOKER; Michael and Barry Smith, Market Street, Cootehill, Co. Cavan.

LAWSONS FORD LORD HONDO Y509, DOB, September 3, 2022, Sire; LAWSONSFORD STUMPIE W464, Dam; LAWSONSFORD LADY HEVIN W460; Edel and Brendan McCawley, Cornamucklagh North, Dowra, Co. Leitrim.

NEWBRIDGE VIPER, DOB, September 7, 2022, Sire; FORDEL LOCKDOWN P827, Dam; NEWBRIDGE TOPPER.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Bull born between October 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022:

Eoin Robinson, Ballykilroe, Ballinagore, Co. Westmeath.

BALLYKILROE VENICE, DOB, November 10, 2022, Sire; LISDUFF DONNY W862, Dam; GIGGINSTOWN MUSIC MAKER W195; Crann Mor Farm, Kilmoon Cross, Ashbourne, Co. Meath

CRANN MOR LORD JUPITER Y065, DOB, October 17, 2022, Sire; CORAGHY RONALDO ET, Dam; CRANN MOR LADY JULIE V001; Michael Hannon, Caher, Loughrea, Co. Galway.

KNOCKBARRON TYSON Y807, DOB, December 22, 2022, Sire; CLARA SWANKY E.T. (ET), Dam; GOULDING TIBBIE U952; Pat and Finbarr Cahill, Shankill Lower, Co. Cavan.

SHANKILL MAGIC Y253, DOB, November 14, 2022, Sire; RAWBURN BOSS HOGG N630, Dam; SHANKILL MUIR T157.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Bull born between January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023:

Shane McKiernan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan.

DRUMCARBIN LORD ZIDANE Z414, DOB, January 12, 2023, Sire; LOUGHLYNN HUM DINGER, Dam; DRUMCARBIN LAURA V316; Leo McEnroe, Maghera, Virginia, Co. Cavan.

LISDUFF ELI Z122, DOB, January 23, 2023, Sire; LISS BUSTER S621, Dam; LISDUFF EMILY T527; Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford.

MILLBAWN WILBUR, DOB, January 4, 2023, Sire; RAWBURN JAGGER ERIC R094, Dam; MILLBAWN SPARKLES; Tom Mulligan, Currycramp, Dromod, Co. Leitrim.

CLOONCARNE WILLIAM 2, DOB, January 9, 2023, Sire; DRUMCROW REEKO, Dam; CLOONCARNE RITA.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Cow with her calf at foot born before September 1, 2020:

Leo McEnroe, Maghera, Virginia, Co. Cavan.

LISDUFF BEUTY BABE U640, DOB, June 5, 2018, Sire; MOGEELY JOSH, Dam; LISDUFF BEAUTY BABE R317; Albert and Jennifer De Cogan, Killamuckey, Castlemartyr, Co. Cork.

MOGEELY DIANA T540, DOB, September 27, 2017, Sire; WEDDERLIE OSCALADE R250, Dam; TONROE KATE; John McEnroe, Liss, Oldcastle. Co. Meath.

LISS MINREE U799, DOB, March 26, 2018, Sire; LISS MARTY P417, Dam; LISS MINREE S626; Pat Meehan, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick.

DALRIADA RED ELBA V970, DOB, May 20, 2019, Sire; LANIGAN RED KARL, Dam; DALRIADA ELBA S588.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Cow with her calf at foot born on or after September 1, 2020:

John McEnroe, Liss, Oldcastle. Co. Meath. LISS BILURI W018, DOB, October 29, 2020, Sire; LISS MARTY P417, Dam; LISS MINREE S626.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Heifer born between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021:

Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford.

MILLBAWN AURORA X290, DOB, April 11, 2021, Sire; RETTIES JFK, Dam; MILLBAWN AURORA T238; Eustace and Deirdre Burke, Ballyginnane, Carrigaline, Co. Cork.

CLONTEAD MANDY X363, DOB, September 1, 2021, Sire; RAWBURN BOSS HOGG N630, Dam; CLONTEAD MISS MANDY S204; Eoin Robinson, Ballykilroe, Ballinagore, Co. Westmeath.

MOGEELY MISS ESSENCE X763, DOB, October 3, 2021, Sire; WEDDERLIE OSCALADE R250, Dam; LUDDENMORE MISS ESSENCE J045; Kate and John Tait, Westwood, Rostellan, Midleton, Co. Cork.

WESTELLEN MURIEL X900, DOB, August 26, 2021, Sire; STOUPHILL BOMBER T182, Dam; WESTELLEN MURIEL V859.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Heifer born between January 1, 2022 and July 31, 2022:

The Connell Brothers, Newcastle, Oldcastle, Co. Meath.

BELLINGHAM V TRISH 3, DOB, January 10, 2022, Sire; INTELAGRI MATTEO E.T. (ET), Dam; MOUNT MURRAY BESS M573; Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford.

MILLBAWN JODY Y296, DOB, January 18, 2022, Sire; HF REBEL 53Y, Dam; DUNCANZIEMERE JODY M020; Bernard Kerins, Carnaree, Ballymote, Co. Sligo.

KERINS VICKEMI, DOB, April 3, 2022, Sire; HF REBEL 53Y, Dam; KERINS RIOKEMI; Thomas F Beirne, Drumbeera, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

DRUMBEERA BELLISSIMO Y290, DOB, February 22, 2022, Sire; CAULRY NATIONWIDE, Dam; GOULDING BELINDA P645.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Heifer born between August 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022:

Eustace and Deirdre Burke, Ballyginnane, Carrigaline, Co. Cork.

CLONTEAD LADY HOTSHOT Y392, DOB, September 2, 2022, Sire; RAWBURN BOSS HOGG N630, Dam; CLONTEAD LADY HOTSHOT T243; Laurence Farrell, Haroldstown, Tullow, Co. Carlow.

HAROLDSTOWN PATRICIA Y281, DOB, September 26, 2022, Sire; TONLEY ROYAL LEGEND T474, Dam; HAROLDSTOWN REBEKAH; David Byrne, Garravogue, Donadea, Naas, Co. Kildare.

MOGEELY FLORA Y860, DOB, September 17, 2022, Sire; ROSEMEAD KARONA J957, Dam; MOGEELY FLORA W690; John McEnroe, Liss, Oldcastle. Co. Meath.

LISS MIRTI Y189, DOB, September 4, 2022, Sire; LISS BARBOROSA M307 R, Dam; LISS MIRTI V889.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Heifer born between January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023:

Leo McEnroe, Maghera, Virginia, Co. Cavan.

LISDUFF PHILLY Z121, DOB, January 22, 2023, Sire; LISS BUSTER S621, Dam; LISDUFF PHILLY S447; Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig, Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford.

MILLBAWN AURORA Z318, DOB, March 11, 2023, Sire; PROHURST EOGHAN W759, Dam; MILLBAWN AURORA T238; Michael and Barry Smith, Market Street, Cootehill, Co. Cavan.

LAWSONSFORD LADY HAVANA Z521, DOB, March 2, 2023, Sire; LAWSONSFORD STUMPIE W464, Dam; LAWSONSFORD LADY HALLY U413; Edel and Brendan McCawley, Cornamucklagh North, Dowra, Co. Leitrim.

NEWBRIDGE RED SANDY Z171, DOB, January 1, 2022, Sire; RED DMM BRYLOR THUMP 2T, Dam; NEWBRIDGE RED SANDY.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Bull or Heifer born on or after April 1, 2023:

Tom Mulligan, Currycramp, Dromod, Co. Leitrim.

CLOONCARNE WONDERFUL ET, DOB, April 5, 2023, Sire; YOUNG DALE TOUCH DOWN 36M, Dam; CURRYCRAMP POLLY N362; Thomas F Beirne, Drumbeera, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

DRUMBEERA EUBANK Z311, DOB, April 2, 2023, Sire; BUNLAHY JOHN G ET, Dam; DRUMBEERA ERA W263; Skye Moore, Coole, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath.

CLONDALIEVER WALKER, DOB, April 8, 2023, Sire; GIGGINSTOWN RED ARMADA W097, Dam; CLONDALIEVER KATIE; Tom Mulligan, Currycramp, Dromod, Co. Leitrim.

CLOONCARNE WHISPER, DOB, April 18, 2023, Sire; KNOCKMOUNTAGH ROBERT, Dam; CURRYCRAMP POLLY N362.

