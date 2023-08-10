Tillage specialists have indicated that there is a ‘straw dilemma’ now facing cereal growers.

Large tonnages of the material have been lying on sodden fields for weeks.

The current nitrates regulations state that all fields destined for spring production must be stubble cultivated within 14 days of the previous harvest.

However, as a result of weather-related issues, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has the authority to tweak this requirement.

“In light of the continuing bad weather, the department has introduced amendments to the nitrates measures.

“As a consequence, the 14-day period has been extended out to 28 days. This provision gives growers a little bit of leeway in terms of stubble cultivation.”

However, there is no exemption as such. The requirement to stubble cultivate 80% of land destined for spring 2024 planting, leaving 20% of stubble ground for birds, remains in place.

“The 28 days takes growers out to the beginning of September. At that stage, the department will review the situation again.”

Straw dilemma

According to the Teagasc representative, stubble cultivating in wet conditions is an absolute “no-no”.

Going in with heavy equipment on to fully saturated fields will only serve to damage soil structure.

The first bit of the planning jigsaw is to identify those areas of the farm where stubble cultivation will be required.

“There is no requirement to stubble cultivate at all on those farms where only winter crops are grown,” Collins confirmed.

“In cases where a mix of crops are produced, growers should identify those fields, which will be planted out during spring 2024.”

An added complication within all of this will be the impact of the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

But again Collins is urging growers to wait until ground conditions are right before attempting any field work in this regard.

“There are limited resources on every farm. The priority for growers must be to get crops harvested as quickly and as effectively as possible,” he continued.

“The money is where the crop is. Dealing with straw and stubble cultivations can be handled on a gradual process thereafter.

“It will take a week of decent weather to dry out straw properly. And there is absolutely no point in trying to do anything with it until these conditions present themselves.

“Straw yields reduce, the longer the material lies on the ground. And this is another factor that farmers will have to take account of as they consider their options.”