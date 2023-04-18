No timeframe is yet available for the completion of a major review into the internal workings of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

In January 2022, IFA president Tim Cullinan announced plans for the review during the association’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Although he believed that the current structure had served the IFA well, Cullinan said it was now time “to look at it afresh”.

The purpose of the review, he said, is to modernise the association, make more use of technology and to adapt to meet the new challenges facing farmers.

Review

The IFA review is being facilitated by external consultants who have expertise in organisational structures.

They are examining if the current structure of the farming organisation is suitable for modern corporate governance requirements.

The review is considering ways to make better and more effective use of voluntary officers’ time at branch, county, national council and national officers’ committee levels, which may include more use of technology.

Cullinan previously pointed to the need to attract more new people to take on roles in the IFA.

Agriland understands that the IFA is also considering moving from being an unincorporated or voluntary association to limited company status.

Members of the IFA National Council have been told that this could afford better legal protection to IFA members in the event of litigation being taken against them personally by a third party arising from association activities, such as a protest.

“The review is looking at all aspects of how we conduct our work. This includes the status of the organisation.

“The [IFA] National Council is having ongoing discussions on proposals brought forward to them by external facilitators,” a spokesperson for the association told Agriland.

Tim Cullinan’s four-year term as IFA president is officially due to finish next January following an election to select his successor in December.

It is unclear if the review will be completed and adopted by IFA National Council before the Co. Tipperary pig farmer completes his tenure.