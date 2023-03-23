The Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) has said that any new tillage group established by the government cannot be another talking shop.

Agriland understands that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is set to announce the establishment of a Food Vision Tillage Group, similar to those established for the dairy, beef and sheep sectors.

Although the minister said he had no plans to establish such a group in December, the pressure for land from the dairy sector appears to have now changed his mind.

Under the Climate Action Plan 2023, the government is aiming to increase the area under tillage from 350,000ha to 400,000ha by 2030.

However, there are concerns that this target will not be met due to demand for land from the dairy sector as it seeks to comply with changes to nitrates regulations.

The IGGG, which has been calling for the establishment of a dedicated tillage group for months, welcomed the development.

“The reality is land that is being lost currently to the dairy industry will not be got back anyway soon.

“The longer this is left off – to address the land loss of tillage – the more land we’re going to lose long-term. That’s a hard fact that must be faced up to,” Bobby Miller, IGGG chair, said.

He claimed that dairy farmers have been advised to take extra land as one of their options to maintain their production levels this year and into 2024.

“We’re hearing it from farmers on the ground, we’re hearing it from auctioneers, we’re hearing it from the seed trade that there’s no question the tillage area is going to drop this year,” he said.

“I think this tillage group, if guided properly and under good chairmanship, will bring positive developments to the government, to industry and to farmers.

“The last thing we want is another talking shop with no action at the end of the day. So the minister must commit to responding to this group going forward and the government must respond as well. That will be key to the success of this.

“This [group] will hopefully put forward solutions for the tillage industry, government and industry in general on how to reach climate targets and how to grow the tillage industry,” Miller said.

“The only real way we’re going to increase the tillage area long-term is make it more profitable. Currently, our costs like fertiliser are prohibitive for spray as well. We also have the likes of the EU Sustainable Use [of Pesticides] Regulation being proposed.

“So there’s several aspects that this group can play a role in going forward,” he said.

The IGGG chair said that the new group could encourage more interaction between the dairy and tillage sectors “who are practically neighbours”.

He said that the issue of slurry management could be discussed to see if there are other options available to dairy farmers rather than increasing their land base.

Miller acknowledged the inclusion of some tillage equipment in the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3).

“There are some steps being taken but nowhere near enough so this is why we welcome the think tank that will be the tillage group going forward,” he said.