A total of eight agricultural practices (APs) have been defined within the criteria laid down within the new eco-scheme as part of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Teagasc specialist, Shay Phelan described the out-working of the new eco-scheme on a recent edition of the Tillage Edge podcast.

“AP 1 relates to a space for nature. This primarily relates to the management of hedgerows,” he explained.

“AP2 relates to extensive livestock production. AP3 focuses on the limited use of chemical nitrogen. AP4 refers to the planting of native tress and hedgerows. AP5 flags up the use of GPS-controlled fertiliser spreaders and sprayers.

“AP6 is the soil sampling and appropriate liming measure. AP7 relates to the planting of break crops. And, finally, AP8 relates to the establishment of multi-species swards,” he said.

Space for nature in the eco-scheme

According to Phelan, the term ‘space for nature’ transcends what would have previously been regarded as ecological focus areas (EFAs).

“Previously, farmers would have been expected to have at least 5% of their farms attributed to EFAs,” he continued.

“Under the new eco-scheme criteria, there are two measures that farmers can actually apply for.

“In the space for nature assignment, two areas can be defined. The first relates to a 7% threshold. However, on farms where the area exceeds 10%, this qualifies for two full eco-scheme measures.

“Some businesses will meet this latter criteria. And, as a result, the entire farm will qualify for the full eco-scheme payment on this basis alone,” he added.

Phelan stressed the significance of the space for nature condition explaining that this is the most important criterion to get right and to have measured accurately from the get-go.

“On the CAP application forms, farmers would have been familiar with these EFA, or space for nature features, would have been marked,” he said.

“These can all be viewed online at the present time. However, I would strongly advise that every farmer goes through these with their advisor, simply to make sure that they are correct.”

The Teagasc representative referred to reports of some farm maps not being correct, where the identified space for nature features are concerned.

“As a result of this, it is imperative for the farmer and advisor to go through the measurements on the space for nature margins,” Phelan said.

“It’s imperative that these are in the right place and that the programme-related measureents are accurate.”