For some farmers the eco-scheme will make a major contribution to their new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments.

In most years, the monies available to Irish farmers courtesy of the CAP can make the difference between staying afloat and making a loss.

And given the growing environmental pressures coming on the farming industry, this state of affairs is likely to become more relevant during the period ahead.

Details of CAP eco scheme

A recent edition of the Tillage Edge podcast was dedicated to the new eco-scheme measure and how it will specifically impact on those farmers growing crops.

In essence, it will pay between €70/ha and €80/ha, provided growers conform to two of the eight listed measures.

Teagasc tillage specialist Shay Phelan, confirmed that the eco-scheme measures are new in 2023.

To a large extent they replace the greening measures that featured within the previous CAP.

“However, the eco-scheme does contain a number of new regulations that farmers will have to comply with this year,” he explained.

“They are based on rewards that reflect actions taken by farmers where water quality, biodiversity and other relates issues are concerned.”

According to Phelan, there are more rules and regulations in place this year, which farmers will have to comply with – if they want to secure the monies that are on offer.

He added: “The new eco measures are voluntary in nature. However, for farmers operating on an even moderate scale, at €70/ha, it’s money that will soon mount up.”

Measures

The former greening measures contained a strong element of crop rotation and diversification. Phelan pointed out that most tillage farmers will be familiar with the former two- and three-crop rule.

“These measures have been moved into what’s called conditionality, which replaces cross compliance,” he said.

“There is a derogation from the two- and three crop-rule this year. And most farmers will be aware of this. But it will be introduced in 2024 as a conditionality measure.

“On top of that there is an additional measure within the conditionality criteria, linked to crop rotation. This relates to rotation on a parcel level, every four years.”

Significantly, Phelan confirmed that 2023 will represent the first year of the new crop rotation requirements.

While admitting the high degree of complexity regarding these matters, the Teagasc representative stressed the need for growers to work through all the new CAP-related changes in detail.