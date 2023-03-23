The third installment in the March Animal Health Series, in association with MSD Animal Health Ireland, will be brought to you by Agriland this evening (Thursday, March 23).

In the third episode of the series, the discussion will focus on controlling coccidiosis in lambs and calves.

The broadcast will feature Helena Madden, ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland, speaking with Co. Galway-based vet Conor Geraghty.

The conversation will take place on the farm of Seamus Quigley near Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Seamus will himself contribute to the discussion to give a farmer view of controlling coccidiosis.

After tonight’s broadcast, it’s a case of three down, one to go, for the March Animal Health Series.

The fourth and final installment will take place next Tuesday (March 28), which will focus on the fundamentals of fertility.

Farmers John and Jimmy Bourke will host a discussion on the issue at their farm in Co. Tipperary.

Two episodes of the series have already been broadcast, which covered pre-breeding preparations, and tackling pneumonia in calves.

The first episode, broadcast last Thursday (March 16) featured vet Donal Lynch from Slieve Bloom Veterinary Clinic speaking with Catherine Heffernan, customer and technical support manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland on pre-breeding preparations.

The conversation took place on the dairy farm of John Gill, in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

In the second broadcast, Vet Frank O’Sullivan was joined by Co. Meath dairy farmer Conor O’Sullivan, and Sarah Higgins, ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland, to talk about pneumonia in calves.

The third installment tonight will be just as informative as the fist two.

If you have any questions for the speakers in tonight’s discussion, you can submit them below: