A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a tractor in Co. Cork last evening (Tuesday, May 23).

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket, Co. Cork around 8:15p.m on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons was reported by gardaí.

Examination of the scene

Gardaí have said that the road at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to conduct an examination of the scene this morning, Wednesday, May 24.

An Garda Siochána is appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7:45p.m and 8:30p.m are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” a garda spokesperon stated.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station at 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Tractor collision

This latest incident in Co. Cork is the second fatal incident involving a tractor in the past week.

A teenage boy died following a tractor crash in Co. Mayo on Saturday (May 20).

Shortly after 8:15p.m on Saturday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a tractor overturned on the L1610 at Scarduane near Claremorris.

The driver and sole occupant of the tractor, a 13-year-old boy, was treated at the scene for serious injuries and removed to Galway University Hospital.

The boy was subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin where he passed away on Sunday.