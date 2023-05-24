Farmers “cannot carry the burden” of producing food with a lower carbon footprint if they are not supported by their respective governments, a global gathering of high level farming representatives have warned.

Tim Cullinan, president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), who is attending the World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO) general assembly in South Africa today (Wednesday, May 24), believes this is a key message that the Irish government must take on board.

Cullinan said one of the key themes coming out of the four day event is that every country has their own obligations around reducing emissions and that there is a growing demand for “sustainable food”.

He said the event has highlighted that farmers from all over the world “recognise” the critical role they must play in supporting governments to reduce emissions.

But according to Cullinane it has also shone a spotlight on the potential “conflict” that exists between government ambitions and the reality of farming.

Speaking to Agriland from the Sun City Convention Centre in Rustenburg, South Africa, Cullinan said:

“What I have heard here at the 2023 WFO general assembly is that the concerns our farming communities have in Ireland are shared by farmers from all over the world.

“If consumers wants sustainable food – which I believe to do – with a lower carbon footprint then it has to also be recognised that there is a cost associated with this and particularly for Ireland the European Commission and government now need to make up their mind about who’s going to pay this cost.

“Because farmers alone can cannot carry the burden of all of this so governments need to make up their mind to support farmers to produce sustainable food or we are going to see much higher prices.”

Farming solutions

The theme of the 2023 WFO General Assembly is “Investing in farmers’ solutions for resilient food systems with a positive impact on nature”.

There has been a strong focus throughout the event on the connection between agriculture and nature and how farmers and “local solutions on the ground” can help to address the global challenges of transitioning to “resilient food systems”.

According to Cullinan a key message from the assembly is that global governments need to “listen” to what farmers are telling them.

“The right approach to food systems and food security is critically important – we have heard here in South Africa how the impact of war in various countries has impacted on food security and how free trade is also a key issue.

“For Ireland this is something that we are concerned about because Australia and New Zealand want to export more produce into Europe which could have a significant impact on Irish farmers and there are also ongoing concerns around Mercosur.

“Governments around the world – including the Irish government – need to protect food production systems. Farmers understand our obligations to biodiversity and to reducing emissions.

“But governments also need to find a balance so that farmers are able to continue produce the volumes of food that we’re producing,” Cullinan said.