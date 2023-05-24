The breeding season is underway on dairy farms, which means that the workload on farms has once again increased for dairy farmers.

Breeding has a vital role to play on dairy farms to not only allow cows to produce milk, but also to improve the genetic merit of the herd.

The majority of dairy farms are using artificial insemination (AI) to achieve this genetic gain within their dairy stock, but stockbulls also have a role to play on many farms.

Stockbull

Something that dairy farmers need to cautious of is when they actually decide to turn out the stockbull.

It is important that the stockbull is turned out at the right time. If he is let out too early there is the possibility that too many cows may need to be served.

A mature stockbull should be able to cover about 30 cows in a three-week period, which equates to about 1.4 cows/day.

If more cows than that are coming in heat the likeilhood is that the bull will be overworked.

This may result in a number of cows not going in calf and a higher empty rate within the cows.

Although it will be almost impossible to be fully sure of the number of cows in calf, records from during the breeding season should be a good aid.

Breeding season

AI is going to play a key role in the majority of breeding plans on farms, with many also planning on using sexed semen.

Most will be using sexed semen as part of synchronisation programme or on select, high-genetic-merit cows to generate replacement heifers.

Beef AI will then likely be used more widespread in many herds to reduce the number of low-value dairy bull calves.

But many farmers will also have a stockbull – whether that is a beef or dairy sire.