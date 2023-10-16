There were more “used” tractors licensed for the first time than new tractors in September, according to latest figures published today (Monday, October 16).

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) there was a 5% drop in the number of new tractors licensed for the first time last month compared to figures published for August.

A total of 184 new tractors were registered in September compared to 194 a month earlier.

But when it came to “used tractors” there was an 18% jump in the numbers registered.

According to the CSO there were a total of 226 “used tractors” registered in September compared to 192 in August.

Research carried out by CEMA – the association with represents the European agricultural machinery industry, has suggested that agricultural tractor registrations decreased last year by 8.7%.

It had noted previously that 2021 had been “the best year for European tractor registrations for many years”.

Tractors

Recent analysis conducted by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) suggests John Deere, New Holland and Massey Ferguson continue to be the most popular brands of tractors purchased in Ireland.

CEMA’s latest monthly survey for October showed that the general business climate for the agricultural machinery industry in Europe remains in “negative territory”.

“The survey confirms once again that the direct customers of the manufacturers, the dealers, are not able to pass on their numerous orders to the end customers and have thus slid from undersupply to record-high oversupply.

“According to the survey, the dealer stocks are now in most European markets higher than in the year 2019, which went down in history due to high dealer stock levels,” CEMA stated.

Later this month the organisation will hold host it annual summit in Brussels which CEMA said will “review the innovations enabling the development and deployment of sustainable farming practices,” including robots to precision farming, from soil working machines to alternative fuels.

“Agriculture is at the centre of the political debate. International developments have pushed to the forefront concerns about food security, and calls have been multiplying to ensure a smooth transition towards increasingly sustainable farming practices

“The CEMA summit will look at the ways in which the EU has been addressing the sustainable transition in the agricultural sector,” the organisation stated.