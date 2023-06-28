A code of practice designed to support the safer use of tools which can help farmers operate more sustainably, address labour shortages and respond to global demand for more intensive crop management, has been published by BSI, the national standards body of the UK.

The guidance on autonomous mobile machinery (AMM), including crop robots in agriculture and horticulture, has been developed to enable farmers, horticulturists, government agencies, autonomous mobile machinery manufacturers, importers and distributors and other users to take advantage of available technology.

Since the World Resources Institute estimates that farmers will need to produce around 60% more food by 2050 to serve the world’s growing population, having access to these tools could be crucial to help them improve sustainable food production and meet rising demand, according to BSI.

Code of practice

Use of autonomous mobile machinery in agriculture and horticulture – Code of practice provides guidance around the safety and risk management processes that can be applied to farming operations.

It also includes information on instructions and training for safe operation and maintenance of AMM and advice on farm planning, including hazard controls and emergency preparedness.

Advertisement

This follows a global drive towards uptake of AMM in agriculture and horticulture to support labour shortages and a need for more intensive crop management.

In February this year, the UK Government pledged £168 million in funding to help encourage the development of new technology and innovative ways of farming, with a focus on practical solutions that advance food productivity and deliver significant environmental and animal welfare benefits, including robotic technology.

According to BSI, despite the benefits, use of AMM can also present risks, especially when integrated with staffed farm operations.

This new standard aims to provide best practice guidance on their introduction and safer use, while encouraging wider adoption of AMM, particularly in smaller enterprises.

Technology and robots

In a recent white paper on Smart Farming by BSI, is stated that with agriculture contributing an estimated 19-21% of global carbon emissions, technology can address many pressing challenges.

Advertisement

E.g., data analytics solutions, such as sensing the moisture level of soil, could increase crop precision and accuracy, while robotics technology is already being used to take on tasks like fruit picking.

Sebastiaan Van Dort, associate director, sustainability and energy at BSI said: “Smart farming can bring huge benefits to society, including more economic production of crops, sustainable production and greater food security, as well as helping the agriculture sector to meet net zero targets.

However, owners and operators of AMM also need to feel sure that the introduced technology is used safely.

“Using I.T [information technology] including robotics has the potential to accelerate progress towards a sustainable world while delivering higher, more profitable growth and improved food quality.”

The code of practice also clarifies roles and responsibilities of owners and operators, designers and manufacturers and importers and distributors to reduce uncertainties.

The committee included representatives of: Harper Adams University; JCB; The Ramblers Association; Innovate UK; John Deere; Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB); Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA); Health and Safety Executive (HSE); Small Robot Company; Institution of Agriculture Engineers; University of Lincoln; and the National Farmers’ Union (NFU).