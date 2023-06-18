Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across 19 counties today (Sunday, June 18).

The national forecaster said that there will be further thunderstorms today which will bring frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and the chance of hail.

The warning which will be valid from 10:00a.m until 10:00p.m will apply to Munster; Connacht; Cavan; Donegal; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Offaly and Westmeath.

Where the thunderstorms occur there is a risk of localised flooding and difficult conditions on the roads.

The warning follows a Status Orange alert being issued yesterday which brought torrential rain to some areas, including in Co. Kerry where severe flooding was reported in the Tralee area.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow warning for thunderstorms in Antrim; Armagh; Fermanagh; Tyrone and Derry.

The warning will come into force at midday and remain valid until 9:00p.m today.

Met Éireann

In today’s forecast, Met Éireann said that heavy showers will push in from the southwest today.

This morning will be cloudy and misty with some fog patches too. The showers will become more widespread as the day progresses, with some heavy fall possible.

The southeasterly winds will be light to moderate in highest temperatures of 18° to 22°.

The showers will mostly die out tonight but there will be the chance of an isolated shower in parts. Fog and mist will form in the calm conditions and temperatures will linger around 10° to 14°.

There will be similar conditions on Monday with showers becoming widespread in the afternoon and evening, again with the risk of thunderstorms developing. The southwest winds will be light to moderate and temperatures will reach highs of 18° to 22°.

Met Éireann said that soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types currently range from around 50 to 80mm with restricted growth nationwide.

There are agricultural drought conditions in the southeast. SMDs will reduce to between 25 to 50mm over the coming week.