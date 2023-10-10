Met Éireann has today (Tuesday, October 10) issued a Status Yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the southwest of the country.

The warning for counties Cork and Kerry will come into force from midnight tonight and remain in place until midday on Wednesday (October 11).

The national forecaster said that the heavy rain will potentially lead to localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Met Éireann

Meanwhile, the weather forecast shows that today will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle in the west and north, the rain will become more persistent during the evening.

Advertisement

There will be scattered showers in the south and east with some sunny breaks possible.

It will feel mild and humid in top temperatures of 16°C to 20°, southwest winds will be fresh and gusty, particularly on western and northwestern coasts.

Tonight will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain which will be heavy in the south.

It will be cool in the north with lowest temperatures of 5° to 9°, while further south overnight temperatures will range from 10° to 14°.

Advertisement

The northwesterly winds will ease as the night progresses.

Wednesday will be a dry and bright day for most areas, but rain may linger in southern counties.

Met Éireann has said that the next seven days are expected to be drier than normal in the north of the country, with 5 to 20mm of rain forecast.

However, wetter than normal conditions are anticipated in the south and east, with accumulations ranging 25 to 60mm.

As spells of rain are forecast many moderately-drained soils and all poorly drained soils are expected to become waterlogged.