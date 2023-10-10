A farmer from Dungannon, Co. Tyrone has been convicted for failing to present all animals for tuberculosis (TB) testing.

Ian Stanley Boyd, (56) of Pomeroy Road, Dungannon, pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him at Dungannon Court yesterday (Monday, October 9).

He was fined £1,500 plus a £15 offender levy.

The case arose following Boyd’s refusal to present his animals for TB testing when requested.

This is in contravention of Article 3(2)(b) of the Tuberculosis (Examination and Testing) Scheme Order (Northern Ireland) 1999, contrary to Article 52(1) of the Diseases of Animals (Northern Ireland) Order 1981.

Animal testing of all herds in Northern Ireland for TB is mandatory.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has said that the control of bovine TB is dependent on identifying reactor animals at these tests.

Failure to present animals for tests, it said, undermines efforts by both farmers and the department to reduce the incidence of the disease.

In related news, a farm company in Co. Armagh was recently convicted for transporting an animal that was not fit for journey.

Killyfaddy Farms Ltd., of Killyfaddy Road, was fined £300 plus a £15 offender levy for one charge of transporting an animal which was not fit for the journey.

This is contrary to Regulation 5(1)(a) of the Welfare of Animals (Transport) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2006 and Council Regulation (EC) No 1/2005.

The case arose when a DAERA official veterinarian at an abattoir examined an animal presented for slaughter.

The cow had a large, swollen, left fetlock joint with swelling extending down the hoof. The cow was hesitant to move and when it did it was unsteady on its feet.

The vet concluded that it was suffering from a longstanding condition and was not fit for transportation.