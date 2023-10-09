Met Éireann has said that temperatures will turn cooler this week with some unsettled conditions, including heavy rain, at times.

The national forecaster said that fog and mist will clear this morning (Monday, October 9) to leave a mainly dry day with sunny spells.

There will be some patchy rain in Ulster earlier in the day, while it will be misty in coastal parts.

It will feel humid and warm in highest temperatures of 18°C to 23° in moderate southwesterly winds.

Scattered falls of rain and drizzle overnight in Connacht and Ulster, mostly dry in others parts of the country.

The southwest winds will be light to moderate, freshers on the northwest coast, lowest temperatures of 12° to 15°.

Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle in west Munster, Connacht and Ulster.

It will be still be warm and humid with daytime temperatures of 16° to 20° and fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.

There will be widespread rain on Tuesday night, with some heavy falls in the midlands and south which could lead to spot flooding. Temperatures will range from 8° to 11° in the north to 12° to 15° in the south.

There will be heavy rain in the southern half of the country on Wednesday morning which will ease later in the day as drier and brighter conditions extend from the north, staying cloudy in southern coastal parts.

Highest temperatures of 12° to 15° in a moderate northerly wind.

There will be some rain and drizzle along southern coasts on Wednesday night, dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 4° to 8°, milder on the south coast.

It will be dry on Thursday with some sunny spells and highest temperatures of 12° to 15°, southerly or variable winds will be light.

Rain will develop in Munster, Leinster and Connacht on Thursday night, with lowest temperatures of 6° to 9°.

Friday will be cloudy with some rain in Leinster and Munster which will clear later to leave a mostly dry night.

Currently, next weekend looks like it will be cool and breezy with a mixture of sunshine and showers.

Met Éireann said that the next seven days will be drier than normal in the north, but wetter than normal in the south and east where accumulations of 25-40mm are possible.

Moderate to good drying is expected in many areas over the coming days, while there will be good spraying opportunities today (Monday, October 9).

As spells of rain are forecast many moderately-drained soils and all poorly drained soils are expected to become waterlogged.