Weather conditions across the country are set to become drier and milder over the weekend as high pressure dominates, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said that rain and drizzle on southern coasts will clear this morning (Friday, April 14) to leave a mainly dry morning with sunny spells.

During the afternoon, scattered showers will develop, heaviest and most frequent in the northern part of the country. There is a risk of thunderstorms and hail in the northeast.

Northwest winds will be light to moderate and daytime temperatures will climb to between 9° and 12°.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells, some patches of fog and mist could form in the light breezes. Lowest temperatures of -1° to 3°.

Saturday morning will be dry with bright spells before cloud moves in from the southwest and pushes across the country bringing some rain and drizzle. Conditions will be driest in the east and southeast.

The southerly winds will be moderate and highest temperatures will be 9° to 12°.

Cloudy on Saturday night with some light rain and drizzle. Overnight temperatures will range from 6° to 10° while fog and mist will develop in the light southerly winds.

The weather will become drier on Sunday with sunny spells as the day progresses. It will feel milder with top temperatures of 14° to 17°, with a chance of 18° in parts. The southerly winds will be light to moderate.

It will be dry on Sunday night with some light rain and drizzle, along with clear spells. Overnight temperatures will linger around 8° to 10° in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Patchy rain and drizzle will clear on Monday to leave a dry and sunny day with highest temperatures of 13° to 16° in moderate southerly winds.

It will be dry and calm on Monday night with long clear spells, lowest temperatures of 3° to 7°.

Tuesday will be a mainly dry and sunny day with daytime temperatures reaching 15° to 18°, cooler along south and east coasts.

Wednesday will turn cooler before milder conditions return on Thursday.

Met Éireann said that the current outlook is that more unsettled conditions will return as the weekend approaches.