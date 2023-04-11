Met Éireann has issued several weather warnings as unsettled conditions are forecast for the coming days.

The national forecaster has issued a Status Yellow warning for very strong gusts in the east of the country, from 5:00p.m to 9:00p.m today (Tuesday, April 11).

The strong westerly winds, which could lead to some disruption, will occur in counties: Carlow; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Meath; Wexford; Wicklow and Waterford.

The UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow wind warning from 3:00p.m today until 3:00a.m on Wednesday for Antrim and Down.

There will be gale force 9 or strong gale force 9 winds at times on all coasts and on the Irish Sea from 2:00p.m until midnight today.

Weather warnings

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; Galway and Mayo for very strong west to northwest winds from 1:00a.m until 5:00p.m on Wednesday.

The forecaster said that there will be widespread gusts of up to 110km/h in these counties which may be stronger in coastal areas and on higher ground. There is a risk of overtopping in coastal parts.

There is a Status Orange storm warning for Irish coastal waters from Roches Point to Loop Head to Rossan Point where west to northwest winds will reach storm force 10 at times.

That warning will be valid from 3:00a.m until 1:00p.m on Wednesday.

In other coastal areas, northwesterly or cyclonic variable winds will reach gale force 8 or 9 on Wednesday.

Met Éireann

According to the Met Éireann forecast, this morning will be dry and bright in many areas, with some showers in western counties.

Widespread rain will extend to all parts from the south this afternoon with heavy downpours in places.

Highest temperatures will reach 7° to 11° in blustery southerly winds which will veer westerly. It will be very windy in the south, east and midlands later today for a time.

Staying windy tonight, the rain will clear to leave scattered showers and some clear periods. There will be some heavy falls of rain, and a risk of thunderstorms in some areas later in the night. It will be a cold night with lowest temperatures of 0° to 4°.

Wednesday will be a very windy day with some heavy falls of rain in places. The rain will become confined to the northwest later in the day, elsewhere it will be brighter with some scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 6° to 10°.

The winds will ease on Wednesday night and there will be some showers in lowest temperatures of 0° to 5°.

Thursday will bring showers and some bright spells. The westerly winds will be light to moderate and daytime temperatures will climb to 9° to 12°.

There will be rain in southern counties on Thursday night, it will be drier further north. There may be a risk of grass frost in the north where temperatures will linger near or below freezing, further south lowest temperatures will be 4° or 5°.

Friday will bring a mixture of sunny spells and showers with highest temperatures of 9° to 12°.