Many farmers across the country will be unsurprised to learn that last month was the wettest March on record in Ireland, according to provisional data from Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said that 173.3mm of rain fell across Ireland last month, 169% of the 1981 to 2010 long-term average (LTA).

This followed the fourth driest February on record the previous month, according to Met Éireann.

The March Climate Statement published today (Tuesday, April 4) shows that last month was “unusually wet and dull”.

Four weather stations had their wettest March on record: Athenry, Co Galway (185.9mm); Mace Head, Co. Galway (151.2mm); Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon (169.8mm) and Casement Aerodrome, Co. Dublin (109.3mm).

The data also shows that Moore Park in Co. Cork had its wettest March since 1996 with over 144mm.

The highest monthly rainfall total of 239.2mm was recorded at Valentia Observatory in Co. Kerry, which was the station’s wettest March since 1963 and 193% of its LTA.

The lowest monthly rainfall total of 93.2mm was recorded at Finner in Co. Donegal, which was 90% of its LTA.

The month’s highest daily rainfall was recorded on March 9 when almost 35mm fell at Cork Airport, the weather station’s highest daily rainfall for March since 2013.

The report shows that the number of rainy days in March ranged from 22 days at Claremorris, Co. Mayo to 28 days at Oak Park, Co. Carlow.

Met Éireann said that almost all mean air temperatures were above their LTA for March.

The highest temperature last month was recorded at Phoenix Park, Dublin on March 29 when the mercury hit 17.1°. The lowest temperature was reported at Dublin Airport two days earlier at -4.3°.

The month’s lowest grass minimum temperature was -11.1° at Markree, Co. Sligo on March 8. All weather stations reported grass frost last month.

The report shows that conditions were sunniest in the northwest of the country but all monthly sunshine totals were below the LTA.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month was 10.3 hours at Belmullet, Co Mayo on Sunday 26th

The number of dull days ranged from six at Malin Head, Co. Donegal to 14 at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford and Cork Airport.