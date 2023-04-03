The weather this week will turn drier as the days progress, with temperatures at or slightly above average for this time of year.

It will be a dry day for most today (Monday, April 3) with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells. Some spots of light rain and drizzle will occur, most frequent along Atlantic counties, extending further inland in the west and northwest during the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will be 9° to 13° in moderate to fresh south to southeast winds, which will ease by the evening.

It will become cloudy over the western half of the country overnight, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Temperatures there won’t fall below 4° to 7° in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

The weather will stay mostly dry further east with clear spells allowing temperatures to fall to between 1° and 5° in lighter winds.

It will be dry in many areas for much of the day tomorrow (Tuesday, April 4) with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. A few spots of light rain and drizzle will occur, mainly in the west and northwest.

More persistent rain will develop in the west during the afternoon, slowly extending eastwards. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 13° in mostly moderate southwest winds, fresher in the west and northwest.

Tuesday night will be a wet one as persistent rain extends eastwards across the country by morning, turning heavy in places. Temperatures are expected to be 6° to 9° in mostly moderate southerly winds.

Wednesday (April 5) will see wet weather to start the day with widespread rain, heavy in places with localised spot flooding possible.

A clearance to sunny spells and scattered showers will develop in the west by early afternoon, gradually extending eastwards across the country by evening, as moderate southwesterly winds veer westerly. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 14°.

There will be a mix of cloud and clear spells overnight on Wednesday. It will be mainly dry also, with just a few light showers. Lowest temperatures generally will be 1° to 5° in light to moderate west to northwest winds.

Thursday (April 6) will see good sunny spells with just a few light showers. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 13° in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

It will be dry overnight on Thursday with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be -1° to +3° with frost forming in places. Light winds will also allow some mist and fog to form.

Friday (April 7) will be a dry day with plenty of sunny spells, turning hazy at times. Highest temperatures are expected to be 11° to 14° with moderate southeasterly winds developing.