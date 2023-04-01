The eastern region of the country is estimated to have recorded the most dog attacks on livestock reported to an Garda Síochána in 2022, according to latest figures released by the Department of Justice and Equality.

Operational figures for 2022 show there were 76 attacks reported in the eastern region, 66 attacks on on livestock reported to an Garda Síochána in the north western region of the country and 36 attacks reported in the southern region of the country. No figures are available for attacks reported in the Dublin region for 2022.

According to Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and Justice, Local Authorities are responsible for reporting figures relating to the Control of Dogs Acts to the Department of Rural and Community Development (DCRD).

Total figures for dog attacks on livestock in 2022 have not yet been complied by (DCRD) and will be published later this year.

Dog attacks

In 2021 however there were 11 attacks on livestock reported to Gardaí in the Dublin region, 74 in the eastern region, 67 in the north western region and 27 in the southern region of the country.

According to the Department of Justice and Equality latest “operational” figures for 2023 suggest there have been 18 dog attacks on livestock reported to the Gardaí in the eastern region, 24 in the north western region and 14 in the southern region, no figures are yet available for the Dublin region.

The chair of Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Jackie Cahill, last week warned that legislation “is necessary to try to control dogs in the countryside”.

The Fianna Fail TD for Tipperary told the Dáil:

“Unfortunately, in recent days we had another sheep kill in Tipperary. It is becoming a far too frequent occurrence. We are just going to have to develop a DNA-based system to identify dogs so that we will be able to prove accurately what dogs have committed the carnage. We all see photographs of such attacks.

“It is something we must stamp out. It cannot be tolerated. It is a privilege to own an animal but it also brings responsibility. Owners of dogs have a responsibility to ensure they do not wander aimlessly at night and carry out such destruction.”

Farm organisations have also intensified their warnings to dog owners to be “responsible for their dog’s behaviour”. Source:@airfieldestate

Meanwhile the charitable trust which runs Airfield Estate in Dublin, the city’s “only urban farm” has also confirmed that some of its Jacob sheep were attacked by a dog “which resulted in some deaths in our prize-winning flock”.

It issued an appeal on social media last week reminding visitors that dogs are not allowed on the 38-acre estate.

“Springtime is fast approaching at Airfield Estate and we are looking forward to our new additions to the farm. As Dublin’s only urban farm, it is important that we keep our animals safe – just like other working farms around the country.

“While dogs may be man’s best friend, recently our Jacob sheep were attacked by a dog which resulted in significant damage and some deaths in our prize-winning flock.

“We would like to remind all our visitors that dogs are not allowed on the estate, even on a lead and would ask all our neighbours to be vigilant with their pets”.