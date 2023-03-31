Those advising the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue on the challenges facing the sheep sector are “clearly not listening to the concerns of the major representative bodies”.

That’s according to Independent TD Michael Collins, who questioned why the government is not taking more action to address the numerous crises these farmers are facing.

He said that if the minister’s advisers were listening to the farming organisations who have lobbied on behalf of those in the sheep sector, then the government “could be in no doubt” as to the scale of the ongoing price crisis.

The Cork south west TD was speaking after he contributed to a Dáil debate yesterday (Thursday, March 30) on government supports for the sheep sector.

Minister McConalogue and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Martin Heydon, both made statements during the debate, however, these focussed on current government supports for the sector.

Neither minister addressed questions from their political opponents in relation to the possibility of accessing the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) fund, as a potential funding source for a sheep support package.

“All sheep farmers are hearing from government are empty words and hollow commitments when what they need is a clear statement of intent outlining a pathway toward maintaining and supporting financial viability,” said Deputy Collins.

“Unfortunately, both the minister and the department appear deeply reluctant to concede that they will eventually have to deliver on outcomes such as direct targeted interventions, especially around offering €30 per ewe.”

“The choice is stark. Either government gets real about what is needed or wave goodbye to the sector altogether,” he added.

Numerous politicians present for the debate called on the ministers to provide additional supports, stating that the existing schemes are not sufficient.

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan, said a €50 million emergency aid package for sheep farmers, funded through BAR, must be brought forward “without delay”, while Independent TD for East Galway, Seán Canney warned that this is a cry for survival.

“Our sheep farmers simply cannot maintain operating and producing at the current levels of loss while at the same time being expected to grow the indigenous market and feed international demand for premium Irish lamb products,” said Deputy Collins.

“Sheep farmers don’t need more rhetoric , they need revenue” he concluded.