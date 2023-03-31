The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has outlined a number of assistance programmes for dairy farmers in California impacted by severe flooding in recent days.

Storms and heavy rain has caused significant flooding in large parts of the state with thousands of homes and farms evacuated.

California is the biggest producer of milk in the United States and Tulare county is the worst flood-affected region.

Western United Dairy (WUD) is a voluntary membership organisation representing more than 60% of the milk produced in California.

CEO OF WUD, Anja Raudabaugh, stated: “Our milkers and our truck drivers are having such a tough time slogging [through] it all and we’re so grateful. Hoping for a Presidential Disaster Declaration.” Image: Anja Raudabaugh Twitter

A spokesperson for USDA told Agriland: “Dairy farmers in California affected by flooding could be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) and Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP).

“LIP provides assistance for livestock death losses in excess of normal mortality. ELAP provides assistance for livestock feed and grazing losses.

“Additionally, dairy producers could also be eligible for assistance through the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP), which provides financial and technical assistance to restore fencing, remove debris, replace damaged irrigation systems, and land levelling.”

Kings and Tulare County farmers rallied over 65 tractor/trailers to make safe a 6,500 dairy cow herd. Image: Anja Raudabaugh Twitter

The chief executive of the WUD has stated that hundreds of thousands of acres are fully inundated in the region.

Raudabaugh explained that feed has been wiped out: “How much feed? All of it. Every stalk of wheat is gone and corn won’t be planted until June at this rate or maybe never.

“Human life continues to be the priority, but dairy is high up on that list. It is clear this will be the worst historical flood to hit the Tulare Lake farming community; will take years to move the water out.