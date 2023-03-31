Avondale Foods is set to sell six new salad lines under its Country Kitchen brand in a new deal with Asda which was announced today (Friday, March 31).

The new products will be stocked across all of the retailer’s Northern Ireland stores.

Account manager at Avondale Foods, Claire McConkey, said the company was delighted to build on its relationship with Asda by expanding its range to 15 Country Kitchen products listed in stores.

“Being able to extend our range in Asda stores is testament to our commitment to developing new products and our focus on using the best produce in our salads from local producers – as well as incorporating much loved flavour and ingredient combinations such as feta and sun-dried tomatoes – and basil and pecorino cheese,” she said.

The six new products include Country Kitchen’s pasta and fresh pesto salad; couscous and toast vegetables; tomato and feta pasta salad; fruity couscous; supergreen salad; and orzo and slow roasted tomato salad.

Advertisement

Asda’s buying manager for NI Local, Cathy Elliot, said: “It’s brilliant to continue our successful relationship with Avondale Foods. We have worked hand in hand with the supplier since Asda first opened its stores in Northern Ireland in 2005.

“With the Country Kitchen brand as a firm favourite, it’s lovely to see the brand grow with us and further increase its distribution across Northern Ireland.

“The six new salad products give Asda shoppers fresh choices for salads for warmer weather, and we know our customers are going to love these new additions which will add variety for alfresco dining.”

The six new Country Kitchen salads are now available both in-store and online, Asda said.