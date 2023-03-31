Met Éireann has said that the recent unsettled weather will continue this weekend with a mixture of showers and some dry and bright spells at times.

According to the national forecaster, it will be cloudy today (Friday, March 31) with rain, mist and drizzle. Conditions will be drier in Munster later in the day but there will be some showers there too.

Highest temperatures will reach 10° to 13° in moderate northwest winds which will be fresh in the south and west of the country.

There will be rain in the north and east tonight, in the south and west there will a mixture of clear spells and showers, some of which could be heavy.

The northwest winds will be moderate overnight in lowest temperatures of 5° to 8°.

Met Éireann

It will be cloudy on Saturday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The best of the dry and bright weather will be in Munster and east Ulster.

The northerly breezes will be moderate and highest temperatures will climb to 9° to 12°.

Saturday night will be dry in many areas as the rain and drizzle clears. It will be cold under clear skies and light winds, lowest temperatures of 2° to 6°.

Sunday looks like being the best day of the weekend with mostly dry conditions and some bright or sunny spells at times. There is a small chance of an odd light shower.

Daytime temperatures will range from 11° to 14° and the southerly winds will be light.

It will be dry and cold on Sunday night with overnight temperatures of 2° to 6°, feeling coldest in the east and north.

Monday will begin dry in many places but cloud will thicken in the west during the day bringing rain by the evening. The southerly winds will freshen and highest temperatures will be from 11° to 14°.

The rain will move across the country on Monday night, it will be blustery in overnight temperatures of 6° to 9°.

There will be scattered showers on Tuesday, the best of the drier and brighter conditions will be in the south.