Met Éireann has said that the coming week will bring unsettled conditions across the country with spells of rain and blustery winds.

Following a frosty start in the north and east, this morning (Monday, March 27) will be mostly dry with sunny breaks and some isolated showers.

During the afternoon and evening cloud will thicken from the west bringing showers, some northern and eastern areas will remain dry.

The southeast winds will increase in strength as the day progresses and highest temperatures will range from 7° to 11°.

Rain will push across the country from the west tonight and become widespread. The southerly winds will be blustery and temperatures will fall back to between 3° and 8°.

Advertisement

Met Éireann

The rain will persist in many areas on Tuesday morning but a clearance from the west will extend to all areas by the afternoon.

There will be some bright periods with scattered showers, blustery southerly winds will back moderate southwesterly in highest daytime temperatures of 11° to 14°.

Tuesday night will be dry in many parts but rain will move into the west and south before the morning.

The southerly winds will be strong in coastal areas and overnight temperatures will remain mild from 8° to 10°.

Wednesday will be a wet day with showers and more persistent spells of rain across the country. Highest temperatures will be 12° to 15° in strong southerly winds.

Advertisement

Met Éireann said that conditions will become drier by the evening with showers becoming confined to western and southern counties overnight, it will stay dry elsewhere. South to southwesterly winds will be fresh and lowest temperatures will range from 7° to 9°.

Thursday will be a showery and mild day. Rain and strong winds will develop in some areas on Thursday night.

The current forecast shows that conditions will become cooler over the weekend.

Met Éireann noted that all soil types are currently saturated or near to that point. This week, poorly drained soils will be waterlogged, while soils with slightly better drainage will be waterlogged at times.