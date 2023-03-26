Offering what the selling agent bills as a “superb country property” with a yard on circa 47ac of “prime agricultural land”, Crandoon Farm, Mullamast, Athy, Co. Kildare is set to generate plenty of interest.

Clive Kavanagh of Jordan’s, Newbridge, said the house is set on top-quality land, accessible to the M9 (junction 3) by less than five minutes; Dublin city, 55km; Dublin airport, 70km; Naas, 25km and Athy, 10km. Newbridge and Carlow are within 20 minutes drive.

The house at Crandoon Farm was constructed in the mid-2000s. It covers circa 530m2 (circa 5,705ft2) of living accommodation, excluding the basement.

“The skylight fills the hall with an abundance of natural light which sets the tone for the rest of the home. The generous-sized reception rooms on the ground floor are ideal for family living or entertaining,” Clive said.

The bespoke architraves, classic windows, central staircase and comfortable high-ceilinged reception rooms, all create a timeless family home, the auctioneer said. With a BER rating of B3, the property has oil-fired underfloor heating throughout.

“In addition to the reception rooms, there are six bedrooms on the first floor, four en suite, with two having access to a Jack and Jill bathroom,” Clive said.

“The third floor is fully floored and ideal for storage with access to the roof giving panoramic views of the surrounding countryside

“The house is approached by a traditional recessed stone entrance and winding avenue with post and rail fencing. It offers exceptional standards of design and construction arranged over three floors and a basement,” he said.

“The brehon slab floor across the ground and first-floor levels significantly reduces noise around the property and adds an element of luxury, with both levels having underfloor heating throughout.

“The second floor, a galleried landing with solid oak floors, provides storage space and a range of options for the purchaser. Access to the flat roof terrace is also located on this floor.

“The basement, with its large workshop and garage space for two cars and rolling shutter door to the basement ramp, was designed with practicality in mind. The base for a lift shaft is located here and a new owner may decide to add this feature to the house,” Clive said.

There is also a self-contained apartment adjoining the basement which Clive said is “ideal for those who have a requirement for a separate living space to accommodate family, an au pair or for a guest area”.

It can be accessed via the house or external lightwell entrance and granite patio.

“Externally there are granite paved areas and patios, an orchard and a partially constructed swimming pool with planning permission which could be completed,” the agent continued.

“The elevated site surrounded by mature hedgerow gives privacy with the benefit of splendid views of the surrounding countryside and mountains.”

There is also a compact farmyard with separate access off the local road, providing six stables, loft storage, three-span hay barn and a slatted shed.

It is mostly under concrete and comprises: Collecting pens, crush and loading area; six stables with overhead storage area with direct access to a paddock; tack and feed room; machinery bay; three-span hay barn and slatted shed with bedding areas.

“The lands are all in grass in about ten divisions, with post and rail fencing and lovely mature hedgerows. They are ideal for any number of uses,” the selling agent said.

The land at Crandoon Farm, combined with the farmyard, is ideal for farmers, equestrian users or general outdoor enthusiasts, he said.

“There are excellent primary and secondary schools serving the area with shopping available at Kildare Village, The Whitewater, Newbridge and the Fairgreen, Carlow. Local facilities are also provided in Ballitore and Athy,” said Clive.

Crandoon Farm is for sale by private treaty. Jordan Auctioneers is inviting offers in excess of €1.3 million.