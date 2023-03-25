The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued a statement on a video which has emerged apparently showing an incident of ill-treatment of Irish calves at a French control post.

The video has been circulated online and appears to show an incident where Irish calves were handled roughly while being fed milk at a lairage in France.

In the video, the operators handling the calves also appear to be using excessive force while moving the calves.

A statement issued by DAFM to Agriland this afternoon, Saturday, March 25, outlined: “The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has been made aware of the circulation of a video identifying an instance of ill-treatment of calves travelling from Ireland to Europe, at a French control post.

“The department condemns the ill treatment of any animals, particularly of vulnerable animals such as un-weaned calves.”

Continuing, the statement from the department said: “The French competent authority has already notified this instance to law enforcement authorities in France for investigation.

Advertisement

“The department is liaising closely with the French authorities and will provide every assistance possible.

“The department takes appropriate enforcement action where non-compliance with the relevant legal framework is identified,” the statement added.

Advertisement

Control post suspended

Yesterday evening (Friday, March 24) Irish calf exporters were told by DAFM that services at Pignet Control Post in Cherbourg, France have been suspended.

DAFM issued an e-mail to calf exporters outlining that services at the Pignet Control Post in Cherbourg, France, have been suspended by French authorities with immediate effect.

The DAFM e-mail stated: “It will not be possible to make a booking there until further notice.”

Bookings for today (Saturday, March 25) have been cancelled and the e-mail also advised: “Further updates will issue as information is available.”

Agriland understands that calves travelling from Ireland to mainland Europe will still be able to lairage at another control post in Cherbourg. However, the number of calves traveling per sailing will be significantly reduced as a result of the suspension.