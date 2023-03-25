A circa 40ac residential roadside property at Mountshannon, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick, offers “very valuable” land, in a pivotal location, just off the Mackey roundabout.

It lies in close proximity to the University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park, the motorway, Annacotty village and amenities, according to selling agent, Tom Crosse.

“The land quality is excellent, with two access points, together with an independent entrance to a very extensive and well-maintained dormer-style residence,” said Tom who is group property director at GVM Auctioneers.

“The property at Mountshannon, Lisnagry, which has easy access to the picturesque village of Castleconnell, offers good-quality land, laid out in easily managed divisions. The residence has spacious and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation,” the auctioneer said.

The late-owner had been engaged in general beef farming and his family is now selling the Mountshannon property, he said.

The house incorporates an entrance hallway; kitchen/dining area; open plan to lounge with oil stove; utility; downstairs WC and wash handbasin/wet room; en suite main bedroom; two other bedrooms; main bathroom; and self-contained apartment, suitable for office or remote working, consisting of kitchen/dining area, living room, bedroom and bathroom.

“This holding must have long-term potential, bearing in mind the imminent arrival of the northern ring road which should open up this entire locality and enhance and accelerate its development potential,” the auctioneer said.

“This is truly a tremendous opportunity ideal for those in search of a family home with land, a hobby farmer or an opportunistic investor.”

The property is guiding at €1.35 million.