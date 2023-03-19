A period cottage on circa 50ac of rolling parkland at Dromoland Estate, Newmarket-on-Fergus is for sale.

The property comprises 21 ac of limestone land with the remaining 29 ac set out in mature woodlands.

“The land is ideal for all types of farming enterprises,” said Tom Crosse, group property director, GVM Auctioneers.

“There is a hay barn and a single storey cut stone out office to the rear of the residence,” he added.

“This holding benefits from good road frontage which is bounded by elegant natural stone walls and a double gated cut stone pier entrance.”

The land also has a private water supply.

“The overall topography is relatively flat in nature, with part of the land naturally downward sloping. There is approximately 220m of road frontage and access also to a separate side entrance that services the overall estate,” the auctioneer said.

“O’Grady Cottage is a pretty old world and charming residence with much character. Planning permission was approved to extend this residence to a circa 2,200ft2 residential offering,” he said.

“The land and cottage are located approximately 2km northwest of the village of Newmarket-on-Fergus on the periphery of Dromoland Estate, which is home to a renowned five-star Dromoland Castle Hotel and a 18-hole golf course,” the agent added.

The holding is located along a secondary road, situated approximately 1.2km from the R458 road network and 2.5km off the M18 Ennis/Limerick/Dublin motorway.

The guide price is €695,000.