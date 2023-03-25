Last week’s factory sheep kill resulted in over 53,000 sheep processed, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

For the week ending March 19, a total of 53,185 sheep was processed, which is an increase of over 2,589 head on the previous week’s kill.

In the past three weeks, hogget price has increased by as much as 60c/kg, and processing is up too; 49,717 hoggets were processed last week, which is up by 3,670 head on the week prior.

Meanwhile, 3,450 ewes and rams were slaughtered last week, which is back 886 head on the previous week.

Last week’s sheep kill (week ending March 19):

Hoggets/lambs : 49,717 head;

: 49,717 head; Ewes and rams: 3,450 head;

3,450 head; Total: 53,185 head.

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s overall throughput figures to date, 571,060 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 508,064 have been hoggets/lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (62,735), spring lambs (223) and a small number of light lambs (38 head).

The graph below shows the weekly sheep kill in the first 11 weeks of this year, compared to 2022:

Source: DAFM

As the graph above indicates, supply increased in week 11 of this year despite the four-day week as a result of St. Patricks’ Day. Supply dropped significantly in week 11 of last year.

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2022, we can see that the total number slaughtered is up by 3% or 16,983 head.

Over 12,000 additional hoggets have been processed, while ewe and ram throughput is up on last year’s levels in excess of 4,900 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending March 12):