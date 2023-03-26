Total calf registrations have reached 1,232,414 head for the year to date, which is 12,392 calves ahead of the same period in 2022.

The latest update from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) shows that the number of calves registered to dairy dams has surpassed one million for the year, with 1,042,576 calves being registered to dairy dams to date.

This is 24,175 calves ahead of the same period in 2022.

Calf registrations

A total of 85,294 calves were registered to dairy dams in the week ending March 24, which is 3,496 more than the same period in 2022 when some 81,798 calves were registered to dairy dams.

So far this year, the total number of calves registered to dairy dams stands at 1,042,576, which is also ahead of 2022 when 1,018,401 calves were registered.

Unlike the dairy calf numbers, which has seen a slight increase in the number of calves registered, the beef calves have seen a slight decrease for 2023.

Some 26,601 calves were registered to beef dams in the week ending March 24, which is 4,120 head behind the same period in 2022 when 30,721 calves were registered.

The total number of beef calves registered so far in 2023 stands at 189,838 head, whereas for the same period in 2022 the figure stood at 201,621 head.

Calf registrations up to and including the week ending March 24, 2023, and how many were registered in said week:

Dairy calf births: 1,042,576 (+85,294);

Beef calf births: 189,838 (+26,601);

Total births: 111,895 (+1,232,414).

Breeding season

Most farmers are now planning for the breeding season that lies ahead, with many farmers making the final selection of bulls for 2023.

Another major decision that many dairy farmers will have to make this year is whether or not they will use sexed semen on their cows.

There has been a major focus placed on sexed semen in recent years, but not every farm is suitable for sexed semen currently.

Using sexed semen on some farms could have a detrimental effect on conception rates within a herd.