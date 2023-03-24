Sexed semen has very much been the talk of dairy breeding for the last number of years and this likely won’t stop, as its use on farms is set to increase in 2023.

It has a number of benefits to offer farmers including a reduction in the number of low-value calves and increased genetic gains.

And, as Ireland now has a number of labs producing sexed semen, its availability is likely to be higher than every before for Irish farmers.

As farmers’ minds head towards the breeding season for 2023, some will be asking about sexed semen and whether or not they should be using it on their herds.

Sexed semen

The answer, put simply, is no; not every herd is currently suitable for its use and for some herds, using it may even result in a large number of empty cows.

Conception rates for sexed semen are lower compared to conventional semen, so for herds that already have a low six-week calving rate or long calving interval it is likely not suitable.

Cows also have to be served at a different time or stage of the cycle to conventional semen, which also has an impact on conception rates.

So while there is a major focus on getting dairy farmers to use sexed semen on their cows, for many it is still too soon and more time is required to make improvements within the farmgate and within the herd.

Breeding 2023

Before you consider using sexed semen on your cows it is important to consult with your vet and breeding advisor to determine if your herd is suitable.

You may be better off continuing to use conventional semen and look to improve the herd’s fertility performance figures.

If you do want to use sexed the best place to start is the heifers. There are a number of synchronisation programmes that work well on heifers.

But again, the use of these programmes should be done in consultation with your vet, breeding advisor and artificial insemination (AI) technician.