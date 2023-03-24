The Irish Hereford Breed Society’s (IHBS) Premier Hereford Spring Show and Sale will be held at GVM Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly on Saturday (March 25).

The show will begin at 11:00a.m followed by the sale at 1:00p.m sharp. Online bidding is also available via LSL Auctions and potential buyers should register with GVM Tullamore in advance of the sale.

All cattle have been pre-inspected and weighed in advance of the event and a total of 41 bulls and four heifers have been catalogued for the sale.

Of the 44 bulls catalogued for the sale:

70% are rated four/five-stars on the terminal index;

80% are rated four/five-stars for carcass weight or carcass conformation; and

70% are above breed average on the Dairy Beef Index (DBI).

All bulls on offer at the sale will be sire verified, semen checked, confirmed to be free of hypotrichosis and export tested.

Judging the entries in the pre-sale show will be Matt Goulding from Gouldingpoll Herefords, Co. Kerry and the society auctioneer, Eamonn Gaffney, will be tasked with taking the bids from customers at the sale.

A financial incentive will be offered to buyers of the top-priced bulls in the sale.

Irish Hereford Prime is sponsoring €300 towards each bull that sells for €3,500 and over at the premier sale and will sponsor €200 towards each bull that sells for €3,200 and over in Kilmallock, Nenagh and Bandon sales.

Upcoming Hereford sales

As well as the premier sale this weekend, the society is set to host an additional four spring show and sales.

The venues and dates of the additional spring sales are as follows:

Nenagh Hereford Show and Sale: Thursday, April 6;

Bandon Hereford Show and Sale: Wednesday, April 12;

Kilmallock Hereford Show and Sale: Friday, April 14;

Nenagh Hereford Show and Sale: Thursday, May 18.

Catalogues will be available on the IHBS website in advance of the sales.