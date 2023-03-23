The Irish Simmental Cattle Society’s Premier Show and Sale is set to take place this Saturday (March 25) at Roscommon Mart.

The show and sale will see a total of 38 bulls and 18 heifers on offer to buyers on the day, including progeny from a range of well-known Simmental breeders from across Ireland.

According to the society, the sale will feature bulls for all types of herds and budgets, and will offer heifers to suit farmers wanting to add to an existing herd of cows or looking for foundation breeding Simmental stock.

The showing section of the event is set to get underway at approximately 9:00a.m and auctioneer Tom Cox will commence selling at 12:00p.m.

Tasked with judging the Simmentals in the pre-sale show is Jonny Hazelton from Dungannon, Co. Tyrone.

Online bidding is available to farmers through the LSL app (Roscommon Mart). Farmers logging on should contact Roscommon Mart to be approved to bid.

The society said: “This sale offers customers the opportunity to select the top bulls available this spring, bulls with the potential to leave high-performing progeny that can reach slaughter weight at under-16-months.”

All animals on offer at the sale have been pre-inspected and are eligible for export.

The progeny on offer at the sale are primarily four/five-star animals for either replacement or terminal traits, and more information on the cattle on offer is available on the Irish Simmental Cattle Society’s website where the catalogue can be viewed.