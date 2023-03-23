The third installment in the March Animal Health Series in association with MSD Animal Health Ireland is now available to watch on Agriland.

In this evening’s episode, the discussion focussed on controlling coccidiosis in lambs and calves.

The broadcast featured Helena Madden, ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland, speaking with Co. Galway-based vet Conor Geraghty.

The conversation took place on the farm of Seamus Quigley near Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Seamus himself contributed to the discussion to give a farmer view of controlling coccidiosis.

March Animal Health Series

After tonight’s episode, it leaves just one more in the four-part March Animal Health Series.

Two episodes of the series have already been broadcast, which covered pre-breeding preparations, and tackling pneumonia in calves.

The first episode, broadcast last Thursday (March 16) featured vet Donal Lynch from Slieve Bloom Veterinary Clinic speaking with Catherine Heffernan, customer and technical support manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland on pre-breeding preparations.

In the second broadcast, Vet Frank O’Sullivan was joined by Co. Meath dairy farmer Conor O’Sullivan, and Sarah Higgins, ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland, to talk about pneumonia in calves.

The fourth and final installment will take place next Tuesday (March 28), which will focus on the fundamentals of fertility.

Farmers John and Jimmy Bourke will host a discussion on the issue at their farm in Co. Tipperary.