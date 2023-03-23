Brazil’s Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Fávaro, has confirmed in Beijing that the Chinese government has lifted its ban on beef imports from Brazil.

Brazil had taken the decision to suspend exports to China, which it said is the “main destination for Brazilian beef exports” following a confirmed a case of BSE – or mad cow disease – in February.

The case was confirmed by the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE). Samples from the nine-year-old male animal – discovered on a “small property” in the state of Para, in the north of the country – were sent to an OIE reference laboratory in Alberta, Canada, which confirm the case was atypical.

Following confirmation of the case of BSE Thailand, Iran and Jordan also suspended imports of Brazilian beef.

Today, (Thursday, March 23) the Chinese government announced that it would lift the “embargo” on Brazilian beef following a meeting between Brazil’s minister of agriculture and Livestock and the minister of General Administration of Chinese Customs (GACC), Yu Jianhua.

Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA) is currently taking part in a trade mission to China.

More than 100 businesses are also taking part in the trade mission to explore new “import and export” opportunities in China.

This morning, in Beijing, Minister Fávaro confirmed that two meatpacking plants in Brazil, a beef slaughterhouse in Mato Grosso and a slaughterhouse in Rio Grande do Sul, could resume export operations to China.

The minister of agriculture also said four plants in Brazil, two plants in Rondônia, one from Espírito Santo and one from Pará, had received accreditation to start exporting to China.

Minister Fávaro said:

“I am sure that this is a step for Brazil to advance more and more with the accreditation of plants and opportunities for Brazilian livestock.

“It is a set of actions that benefit Brazilian agriculture and livestock, generate jobs and opportunities for all Brazilians.”