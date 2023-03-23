The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed a positive case of avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu, in wild birds near Lough Derg, Co, Tipperary.

An early warning system is in place with Birdwatch Ireland, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the National Association of Regional Game Councils with regard to surveillance for signs of disease Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild birds.

Members of the public can contribute to HPAI surveillance by notifying the DAFM of the location of sick or dead wild birds using the department’s Avian Check App.

Earlier this month, a notification was received on the DAFM Avian Check App in relation to sick and dead black headed gulls on the shores of Lough Derg close to Dromineer.

The Regional Veterinary Office followed up this notification and bird flu of the H5N1 strain has now been confirmed in these wild birds.

A spokesperson for DAFM said: “DAFM is aware of ongoing reports of dead birds in the area and continues to monitor the situation.

“In the past 12 months there have been more than 90 wild birds with H5N1 HPAI detected nationally.”

Bird flu risk

According to the DAFM, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is very low.

“However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep their dog on a leash in areas with sick or dead wild birds,” the DAFM spokesperson added.

“It is important to note that there is no evidence of risk associated with consumption of poultry meat, poultry meat products or eggs.”

Poultry flock owners are advised to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest department Regional Veterinary Office.

The department said it reinforces the need for vigilance and biosecurity and continues to closely monitor and assess the disease situation and is in regular contact with industry stakeholders.