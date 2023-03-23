Landini has been busy filling in a gap at the upper end of its mid-range tractors with the introduction of two new Landpower tractors into the European market.

These new tractors are known as the Landpower 160 and 180 and they come with a six-cylinder engine offering either 165hp or 175hp respectively.

Field friendly

The company already has both four- and six-cylinder models in this power bracket, but they are billed as short wheelbase models of 2.651m for the four-pot versions and 2.76m for the six-pot machines.

The wheelbase for the Landpower 160 and 180 models is 2,880m and they, in turn, are advertised as being ideal for open field operations where longitudinal stability and equal weight distribution favours traction and the handling of mounted implements.

The two new Landpower tractors fit in below the larger 7 series and have a more basic spec

Landini is keen to promote the FPT NEF 67 engine. This six-cylinder unit has a capacity of 6.7L breathing through 24 valves, and is the structural version of the engine, allowing it to form a stress bearing member of the tractor’s construction.

It provides up to 700Nm at 1,400rpm, giving generous torque at low rpm, ensuring better engine response in severe conditions and lowering fuel consumption. Emissions are handled by a HI-eSCR2 emission system.

18 gears for the Landpower

The front axle is braked and the T-Tronic 3-powershift transmission has six gears in three ranges, which get the power to the ground through 650/65R38 tyres. The maximum allowable weight is 11,300kg.

The closed-centre hydraulic circuit provides 38L/min to the steering and 110L/min to power the five rear mechanical spool valves and an electronic hitch with 3-point linkage, category II/III, with a lifting capacity of up to 8,400kg.

Comfort is addressed by mounting the cab on silent blocks. There is an optional air- suspended seat which, in combination with the cab ergonomics, is said to reduce fatigue and increase productivity.

The digital technology component is provided by a satellite guidance system operated via an 8.4” touchscreen display, for steering management via GPS with RTK correction available if required.

The new Landini Landpower will be exhibited for the first time in the Republic of Ireland at the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) show in Naas, Co. Kildare in July, 2023.