Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan has launched a set of guidelines for county councils in developing their local climate action plans.

Under the national Climate Action Plan, each local authority is required to prepare a locally specific climate action plan for its respective area.

Once adopted by the local councils, each plan will be valid for five years, and is subject to update at least every five years. The plans will be developed over the next 12 months.

The aims of these local authority climate action plans is to help local authorities address the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions, climate change adaptation, and strengthening the alignment between national climate policy and the delivery of local climate action.

Each local authority plan must cover the following areas:

An emphasis on a place-based approach to climate action, delivering a better understanding of greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related risks at a local level;

Context-specific conditions and locally-tailored policy making;

Evidence-based and integrated climate action through adaptation and mitigation measures, centred around an understanding of the role of the local authority in climate action;

Strategic direction at local and community levels on the delivery of the national climate objective.

Commenting on these guideline, Minister Ryan said: “This is a new chapter for our climate ambitions and for local authorities, where for the first time, they will create a specific climate action plan for their city or county, reflecting national climate objectives but making them real at a local level.

“My department looks forward to working with the local authorities and the County and City Management Association [CCMA] on pulling this work together into local climate action plans over the next year,” he added.

John McLoughlin, a representative from the CCMA, commented: “The local authorities are pleased to begin the development of their individual climate action plans.

“The plans will provide an opportunity to build on the extensive work that has already been achieved by the sector in the areas of climate adaptation and mitigation, in consultation and collaboration with our elected members and communities,” Mcloughlin added.