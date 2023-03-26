Carnaross Mart in Co. Meath hosted its weekly sales of both calves and bullocks on Monday (March 20).

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Carnaross Mart’s manager Padraic McElroy said there was virtually a full clearance in the bullock sale and over a 90% clearance rate in the calf sale.

He explained that demand remains at an all-time high for heavy cattle and said this is reflected in the prices per kilo being paid.

Calf sale

There was a total of 670 calves on offer in the calf sale and McElroy said that there remains to be a firm demand from exporters and farmer buyers alike for all well-fed calves over 50kg.

“Farmers selling calves are starting to realise they are getting the extra money for their calves if they hold onto them for that extra week or so,” he said.

“Buyers want calves over 50kg ideally and better again if they’re over 60kg.They will pay more for the heavier calf, regardless of the breed.”

He said it is the lighter-type plain calf that is a tougher trade.

Sample prices from the calf sale: These two 52kg Angus bulls sold for sold for €175 These two Friesian bull calves weighing 78.5kg each sold for €110 This 66kg Simmental bull calf sold for €255 This 50kg Hereford-cross heifer sold for €140 These two 62.5kg Angus bulls sold for €220 These three Friesian bull calves weighing 51kg sold for €30

He explained that Friesian bull calves are making from €120 back to €10. Better-type Angus bull and heifer calves are making from €350-170, while the lesser Angus calves are making below this.

“Hereford calves are much the same story,” the mart manager added.

McElroy said that the pens in the weekly calf sale are filled predominantly with Angus, Hereford and Friesian calves, with a smaller selection of Belgian Blues and other breeds.

“We had a nice Belgian Blue heifer calf that sold for €495 here at the Monday sale,” he said.

McElroy added that exporters appear confident that sailings will continue for the coming week, keeping a solid floor on the prices for export-type calves.

Interestingly, he said there was a noticible level of demand from Northern customers for calves at the sale with over 100 calves going to Northern Ireland from the sale.

Carnaross bullock sale

There were just under 400 bullocks on offer at Monday’s sale. The Carnaross Mart manager said that sales have been larger than usual so far this year, with many farmers selling cattle earlier to avail of the strong trade.

He said that supplies of heavy bullocks could become tighter over the coming weeks and noted that buyers of heavy cattle appear to have a growing appetite for these.

Sample prices from the bullock sale: This 500kg Angus bullock sold for €1,500 or €3/kg These two 605kg Belgian Blue bullocks sold for €1,590 or €2.62/kg These four 450kg Friesian bullocks sold for €960 or €2.13/kg These two 470kg Friesian bullocks sold for €1,150 or €2.44/kg This 625kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,980 or €3.17/kg This 755kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €2,370 or €3.14/kg

“There was a 98% clearance in the bullock sale and the top price per kilo was €3.57/kg for a 645kg continental bullock that sold for €2,300.

“There are a range of farmers and feedlot buyers who appear very anxious for the forward-type fleshed cattle over the 500kg mark,” he said.

Concluding, McElroy said he expects the trade for both forward and store-type bullocks to remain strong over the coming few weeks as weather improves and the supply of finished cattle eases.