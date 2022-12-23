The final cattle sale of 2022 at Carnaross Mart, Co. Meath, took place on Monday (December 19) and featured a sale of bullocks, cows, heifers and calves.

In the bullock sale, there were over 350 cattle on offer and the trade was described by mart manager Padraig McElroy as “sharp across the board, with an exceptional demand seen for beef-type cattle and heavy-store cattle”.

“The demand for the heavy cattle has really picked up and this is filtering down to the lighter cattle also,” McElroy, who expects this trend to continue into 2023, added.

Sample bullock prices: This 715kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €2,330 or €3.26/kg These 2 Hereford bullocks weighing 432kg each sold for €1,200 or €2.77/kg This 360kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,180 or €3.27/kg

“In the lighter store cattle, we had a 350kg continental bullock that sold for €1,180 and its comrade was 320kg and sold for €1,090,” he continued.

“In the heavier-type bullocks, we had a 715kg Limousin-cross bullock that sold for €2,330 and a 840kg Charolais bullock belonging to a Co. Cavan farmer took the top price in the bullock sale of €2,660 or €3.17/kg.”

McElroy said that the rising demand is being driven primarily by the home market with factory agents and feedlot buyers “anxious to secure cattle”.

He added that there is particular bite to the trade for Angus heifers and bullocks too, with heavy Angus cattle making “in the region of €2.90 to €3.00/kg”.

Sample heifer prices: This 485kg Angus heifer sold for €1,410 or €2.91/kg This 560kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,400 or €2.50/kg This 565kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,370 or €2.42/kg

In the heifer ring, there was a smaller sale, but McElroy said that well-fleshed heifers were a “powerful trade”.

“We had 500kg Angus heifers making as high as €1,470 or €2.94/kg here on Monday,” he said.

Carnaross calf sale

There were over 280 calves on offer in the calf sale at Carnaross Mart. While there was a range of calf-types on offer, it appears the buyers were willing to pay a clear premium for the stronger, reared-type calf.

Sample calf prices: This Angus bull calf sold for €260 This Belgian Blue bull calf sold for €310 This Charolais heifer calf sold for €300 This reared Hereford heifer sold for €400 This Hereford heifer calf sold for €200

McElroy commented: “Export buyers are slowly starting to buy calves but farmers buying calves for rearing are the main ones driving the trade presently.”

Sample prices for stronger-type calves:

Simmental bull calf (126kg) €490;

Hereford heifer calf (130kg) €400;

Friesian bull calf (164kg) €270;

Friesian bull calf (128kg) €205;

Angus bull calf (60kg) €195.

Cattle sales will recommence on January 9, 2023, with a calf and bullock sale and Tuesday (January 10) with a weanling sale. The heifer and dry cow sale will recommence on January 12.