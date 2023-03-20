Met Éireann has said that the weather will be unsettled this week with some heavy rain and strong winds at times.

There will be light rain and drizzle across the country this morning (Monday, March 20), with some heavier falls in Ulster and Connacht.

After a brief clearance, more rain will arrive in the west later in the day bringing some heavy downpours.

The southerly winds will be moderate to fresh and it will feel mild with daytime temperatures of 11° to 15°.

There will be scattered showers and some longer spells of rain across the country tonight, south to southwest breezes will be fresh. The overnight temperatures will range from 6° to 9°.

Tuesday morning will bring scattered showers along with some sunny breaks.

Rain will develop in the west later in the morning and spread across the country leading to some heavy falls in the south and west.

The southwest winds will strengthen during the day, with highest temperatures of 10° to 13°.

Tuesday night will be wet and windy with widespread rain and gusty south to southwest breezes.

Later in the night the rain will clear to scattered showers and the winds will ease, but it will stay breezy in western counties. Overnight temperatures will range from 4° to 7°.

There will be widespread showers on Wednesday, some of which will be heavy. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 11° with gusty southwesterly winds.

The showers will continue in western coastal counties on Wednesday night, elsewhere it will be dry. Temperatures will drop back to between 3° and 6° and the southwest winds will be moderate.

After a dry start for many areas on Thursday, showers will push across the country in the afternoon. The showers will clear by the evening. The south to southwest winds will be gusty at times and highest temperatures will be 9° to 12°.

Friday will be a similar day with isolated showers and sunny spells, but widespread showers will develop during the afternoon.

Met Éireann said that the past seven days were wetter than average in all weather stations.

The national forecaster said that all soil types are saturated to waterlogged with and all poorly drained soils waterlogged.

All soils are expected to remain saturated or waterlogged this week, and trafficability will be poor.