Met Éireann has said that there will be widespread showers with some sunny spells across the country for St Patrick’s Day tomorrow (Friday, March 17).

The national forecaster said that conditions will be generally unsettled for the bank holiday weekend with rain and showers.

Following the snow and ice weather warnings earlier in the week, daytime temperatures are set to be around or above average for this time of year.

Met Éireann

The forecast for today (Thursday, March 16) is for a cloudy and wet start which will clear northeastwards during the morning.

Later in the day sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy, will move in from the southwest. There is also a chance of thunderstorms and hail.

It will feel mild as daytime temperatures climb to between 12° and 16°, south to southwest winds will ease.

Advertisement

Overnight, temperatures will be 5° to 9°, coldest in the north and northwest. There will be showers of longer spells of rain, mist and fog may form in places in the moderates south to southeasterly breezes.

St. Patrick’s Day will see a mixture of cloudy, widespread showers and some sunny breaks. Those showers may be heavy at times, along with a risk of thunderstorms.

The winds will ease later in the day and highest temperatures will be 11° and 14°.

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers on St. Patrick’s Day night, rain will arrive in the west and northwest later with lowest temperatures of 5° and 8°.

The northwesterly winds will strengthen with the arrival of the rain.

There will be widespread falls of rain on Saturday morning, which will clear as the day progresses.

Advertisement

It will become dry with sunny spells for most parts but there will be showers in Ulster.

The northwesterly winds will be moderate to fresh and there will be top temperatures of 8° and 10°.

It will be dry for many areas on Saturday night, showers will linger in parts of Ulster. Temperatures will range from 2° to 6° in moderate westerly winds.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain in the southwest extending across the country. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 12° and the light to moderate westerly winds will veer southerly later in the day.

Met Éireann said that low pressure is expected to dominate into next week with a mixture of showers and good dry spells too.