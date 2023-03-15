One of the most well-known stalwarts of the seed industry in this country has sadly passed away today (Wednesday, March 15)

Declan Power (RIP) from Ballymountain, Ferrybank, Co. Waterford was part of the Power family which founded Seedtech.

Hi funeral is set to take place tomorrow (Thursday, March 16) followed by funeral mass on Friday (St. Patrick’s Day).

Seed industry stalwart

William Power & Co., the business, began as a plant nursery at Ballinakill and seed merchants at King Street, Waterford.

In 1903, William’s son Frank took over the reins developing a florist shop, and later, the business was appointed as handlers for tobacco production in south-east Ireland.

In 1946, William Power & Co. was incorporated as Power Seeds Ltd., by Frank Power’s son Willie. Over the following years, Willie developed a brand focused on quality called ‘Pure Line’ and increased his reach by recruiting a sales representative in every county in Ireland.

In 1977, Power Seeds was sold and Declan Power, son of Willie, started a new seed business at the nursery site at Ballymountain, Waterford. Declan Power RIP

This business evolved into the Irish arm of Nickerson’s Seeds, part of the Royal Dutch Shell Group. The company traded as Nickerson Irish Plant Breeders Ltd., and was among the first to bring modern plant genetics to Irish farmers.

In 1984, Declan Power secured a management buyout of Nickerson Irish Plant Breeders Ltd., and changed the name to Seed Technology Ltd. (Seedtech).

Roy Power, the second eldest son of Declan Power, joined the business in 1987 and is the fifth generation of the Power family to be involved in the seed sector in Ireland.

Today, Seed Technology Ltd. is managed by Roy, who has overseen significant investment and expansion of the Seedtech business during his tenure as managing director.

Funeral

Declan will be sadly missed by his wife Dorothy, children Shane, Roy, Rachel and Liz, grandchildren, great grandchild and extended family and friends.

He will be reposing at his son Roy’s residence – Ballymountain House – on Thursday (March 16) from 5:00p.m to 7:00p.m.

Requiem mass will take place at St Mary’s Church, Ballygunner on Friday (St. Patrick’s Day) at 2:00p.m followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral mass will also be live streamed at 2:00p.m. May he rest in peace.