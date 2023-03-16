The Irish Limousin Cattle Society hosted its first show and sale of 2023 at Elphin Mart in Co. Roscommon on Saturday (March 11).

The society said there was “a strong export demand” for Limousin bulls at the event with huge interest from Northern Ireland and UK-based buyers.

Of the 51 bulls offered for sale on the day, 40 sold to an average sale price of €4,200, resulting in a 78% clearance rate.

11 of the bulls were exported with four of these going to the mainland UK and the remaining seven going to new homes in Northern Ireland. The Co. Antrim-based Jalex Herd purchased three of the seven bulls that were exported to Northern Ireland.

Artificial insemination companies were also in attendance at the sale with one bull being secured by Co. Tipperary-based Dovea Genetics.

The show commenced at 9:00a.m and the judge on the day was Chris Lewis of the Garryvaughen Herd in Wales. Auctioneer George Candler commenced the sale of bulls shortly after 12:30p.m.

In the senior male championship, it was Co. Longford-bred bull Clonturk Sonic that was tapped forward as the Senior Champion. This Lodge Hamlet-sired bull, bred by Patrick Campbell, failed to meet his reserve in the sale afterwards.

Wicklow-bred bull Glenford Sam took the Senior Reserve Champion title. This bull, sired by Mereside Godolphin and bred by Kelly Stephenson, went on to sell for €6,200 and was purchased by Dovea Genetics. Senior Reserve Champion bull Glenford Sam sold for €6,200

A bull bred by John Connell from Oldcastle, Co. Meath took the Junior Champion title. Sired by Sympa, Carrickmore Saint Ledger ET took the title before going on to sell for €5,600 in the sale afterwards.

The Oldcastle-based breeder’s second offering Carrickmore Sparticus ET took the Junior Reserve Champion title. This bull was also sired by Sympa and went on to sell for €6,800.

Junior Champion bull Carrickmore Saint Ledger ET sold for €5,600 Junior Reserve Champion bull Carrickmore Sparticus sold for €6,800

The top price on the day went to a bull bred by Teleri Thomas from Longwood, Co. Meath. Keltic Simon was sired by Tomschoice Lexicon and went on to sell for €8,000 on the day. This bull had virtually a full sheet of stars as well as a replacement index of €181 and a terminal index of €177.

Selling for €4,700 was Rutland Shandy. This bull was bred by Noel Ruttledge from Ballina, Co. Mayo and was sired by Ampertaine Metric. Rutland Shandy sold for €4,700

Five bulls sold at €4,600 and six bulls sold at €4,500. 27 bulls sold for €4,000 or greater in the sale.

The society congratulated all breeders, thanked all bidders and wished all successful purchasers the best of luck with their new bulls.

It also thanked Elphin Mart and the Limousin council stewards for their help.

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s next sale will take place on Thursday, April 13, at Athenry Mart, Co. Galway.